Exact Sciences Strengthens Evidence Supporting Cologuard® and Oncotype DX® Tests and Deep Oncology Pipeline with Multiple Data Presentations at ASCO 2021

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a global leader in cancer diagnostics, today announced new data on its cancer tests and treatment guidance tools will be showcased in seven presentations and one e-abstract at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8. Data presented will reinforce the value of the Oncotype DX® tests in informing personalized treatment decisions and highlight industry research from Thrive, an Exact Sciences company, outlining the need to incorporate a blood-based, multi-cancer screening test into routine clinical care.

"We're thrilled to participate in ASCO, alongside our collaborators at leading academic and medical institutions," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. "Exact Sciences is changing the way we detect and treat cancer. The data being presented demonstrate our commitment to providing earlier answers and life-changing treatment guidance to patients and physicians, while strengthening our current tests and accelerating the introduction of new, innovative diagnostics."

Studies supporting Exact Sciences screening and earlier detection efforts consist of a Cologuard® (mt-sDNA) modeling study in collaboration with Mayo Clinic to assess the impact of sessile serrated polyps on predicted colorectal cancer outcomes with Cologuard or FIT screening1, and clinical research from Thrive that emphasizes the need for integrating a multi-cancer screening test into the standard of care2.

Data being presented on the Oncotype DX® test portfolio include a new analysis, based on first results from the independent RxPONDER study, that reinforce the cost-effectiveness of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test in node-positive early-stage breast cancer3; an oral presentation from the West German Study Group (WSG) on the prospective phase III ADAPT study which used the Oncotype DX test to stratify patients with early-stage breast cancer4; and results from a patient-specific meta-analysis of three validation studies of the Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score test5.

Also being presented are findings from City of Hope's Center for Precision Medicine that emphasize a comprehensive sequencing approach to help guide cancer treatment and assess risk for cancer and non-cancer diseases, using Exact Sciences' GEM ExTra® panel6, and early study results from PFS Genomics Inc., a development stage company founded by radiation oncologists, recently acquired by Exact Sciences. PFS Genomics has identified a gene expression signature, named Profile for the Omission of Local Adjuvant. Radiation (POLAR), to predict whether women with early-stage invasive breast cancer, treated with breast conserving surgery, are likely to benefit from radiotherapy7.

Following are the seven abstracts that have been accepted at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. The on-demand materials, including posters, will be available in the ASCO Meeting Library, starting at 9:00AM EDT on June 4, 2021.

Impact of the Sessile Serrated Polyp Pathway on Predicted Colorectal Cancer Outcomes in the CRC-AIM Model

Authors: Kisiel, J., et al.

Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer

Abstract Number: 10545

Cancer screening utilization in patients diagnosed with cancer types with and without recommended screening modalities

Authors: Cohain, A., et al.

Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer

Abstract Number: 10557

Utilizing commercial health insurance claims data to identify the impact of cancer screening and estimate the added benefit of a multi-cancer liquid biopsy ordered during routine physical exams

Authors: Cohain, A., Hathaway, C., et al.

Session: Publication Only: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer

Abstract Number: e22516

Cost-effectiveness of Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in postmenopausal women with node-positive early breast cancer based on the RxPONDER trial

Authors: Berdunov, V., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Abstract Number: 534

Prognostic impact of Recurrence Score, endocrine response and clinical-pathological factors in high-risk luminal breast cancer: Results from the WSG-ADAPT HR+/HER2- chemotherapy trial

Authors: Gluz, O., et. al

Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Abstract Number: 504; Oral presentation on June 6, 2021 at 8 AM EDT.

Discovery and validation of a genomic signature to identify women with early-stage invasive breast cancer who may safely omit adjuvant radiotherapy after breast-conserving surgery

Authors: Sjöström, M., et al.

Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Abstract Number: 512

Patient-specific meta-analysis of 3 validation studies of the 12-gene Colon Cancer Recurrence Score Assay for recurrence risk assessment after surgery with or without 5FU and oxaliplatin.

Authors: Yothers, G., et al.

Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal

Abstract Number: 3599

Prospective genomic testing of unselected cancer patients yields insights about cancer susceptibility and non-cancer disease with therapeutic implications

Authors: Gray, S., et al

Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Hereditary Cancer

Abstract Number: 10603

