13.02.2026 23:30:03

Exact Sciences Q4 Loss Narrows As Revenues Gain

EXACT Sciences
79.34 CHF -0.05%
(RTTNews) - Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) on Friday, reported higher revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, while significantly narrowing its losses.

For the fourth quarter, revenue increased to $878.4 million from $713.4 million in 2024. The company posted a net loss of $86.0 million, sharply reduced from a net loss of $864.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per share was $0.45, compared with a loss of $4.67 per share in the prior-year period.

For the full year 2025, revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $2.76 billion in 2024. Net loss narrowed to $207.9 million, compared with a net loss of $1.02 billion in the previous year. Net loss per share improved to $1.10 from $5.59 in 2024.

EXAS closed trading on Friday at $103.24 up $0.01 or 0.01 percent on the Nasdaq.

