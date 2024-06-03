Ex-dividend date of Enefit Green is 10 June 2024

Enefit Green (trading code EGR1T, ISIN code EE3100137985) will establish the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend payment on 11 June 2024 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (record date).



Proceeding from the above, the ex-dividend date is 10 June 2024. From that date onwards the buyer of the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

Enefit Green will pay dividend €0.105 per share on 18 June 2024.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.