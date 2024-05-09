Ex-dividend date and procedure for the payment of Pieno Žvaigždes AB dividends for the year 2023

On 30 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždes AB decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2023 and to pay out EUR 0.14 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 15 May 2024 are shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždes AB.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Pieno Žvaigždes AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2023 is 14 May 2024.

From 24 May 2024 the dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of SEB bankas).

Dividends paid in 2024 will be taxed as follows:

dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to Pieno Žvaigždes AB together with the broker’s confirmation by 21 May 2024.

