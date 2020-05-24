Ex-Cell Kaiser Releases New Bucket Wipes Dispenser

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 22, 2020, Ex-Cell Kaiser, LLC launched the new Sanitizing Dispenser for Bucket Wipes (SW-KD HMG). The new dispenser is ideal for healthcare facilities, sports and athletic clubs, schools, restaurants, restrooms and retail environments. It can be used virtually anywhere there is concern about containing the spread of germs and bacteria.

Designed for hygienic, touch-free use, the wipes are pulled through a 1.093" diameter grommet with teeth to help wipes stand up and tear easily. The unit's premium powder coat finish in Hammered Grey gloss, combined with a satin Stainless Steel lid makes for easy cleaning. Compatible with most bucketed wipes - Disinfectant Wipes, Anti-Bacterial Wipes, Sanitizing Wipes, and more!

In this new design, the sanitizing wipes are dispensed from an interior support shelf placed under the removable and lockable lid, for easy access to store 1 or more buckets and replenish the wipe supply. This unit comes with sturdy feet to protect floor surfaces & keep unit elevated for air circulation and prevent mold/mildew and "mop around" rings.

The SW-KD HMG is the same size as Ex-Cell's standard 24 gallon Square Kaleidoscope receptacle (KDSQ), allowing customers to position the dispenser flush, next to their current Kaleidoscope or Black Tie trash and recycling collection centers. It is perfect as a stand-alone dispenser or used in tandem with our best-selling series of trash and recycling receptacles (to accommodate the additional trash that will be generated).

Like all Ex-Cell products, it was designed and manufactured right here in the USA. Made with over 30% recycled materials.

"We responded to the urgent need for a universal product that could be used with a variety of manufacturers' wipes. The Ex-Cell team took action. We designed, manufactured, and delivered our new Bucket Wipe Dispenser to the marketplace. This unique and sturdy unit provides you with a product to help keep your customers coming back to a clean, healthy and a more sanitary facility. Please be safe, do not shake hands, but do take a wipe!" says Janet Kaiser, Owner and CEO at Ex-Cell Kaiser.

Over the last 10+ years, the Kaleidoscope collection has been one of our most popular collections. All types of facilities, from schools to hotels to offices, prefer the collection because of its easy to read waste stream identification and modular design, allowing for a very high level of customization. The collection was so well engineered, and has enjoyed so much popularity, that numerous competitors have attempted to copy the design in their own offerings.

The complete collection of recycling receptacles is available for order on-line at http://www.ex-cell.com

