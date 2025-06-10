EWIA launches funding offering on Conda to drive solar business in Africa

Raising capital for growth, expansion, and diversification

Tokenized participation certificate issuance

Geschäftsmodell mit dreifachem Impact





Munich/Accra, 10 June, 2025 – EWIA Green Investments launched a new financing round today on the digital financing platform Conda ( conda-capital.com ). In order to raise additional equity capital for its growth strategy, the company is issuing tokenized participation certificates worth up to €2 million through a specially established special purpose vehicle (SPV). Since its founding in 2020, EWIA has become a major player in the commercial renewable energy segment in West Africa. Following the successful launch of solar financing and operation for commercial and industrial customers in Ghana, EWIA is now pushing ahead with expansion in Nigeria and Cameroon, as well as diversification into new business areas.

"Power generation is too expensive and dirty in large parts of Africa, and blackouts are a daily occurrence,” says co-founder and managing director Ralph Schneider. ”EWIA is helping to meet Africa's growing energy needs with clean, affordable, and reliable solar power.” In 2020, EWIA Green Investments launched in Ghana as a dedicated solar financier, helping medium-sized businesses transition from diesel generators to clean, cost-effective solar energy. By analyzing electricity demand and refinancing potential across various industries, EWIA designs tailored solar solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.Today, EWIA also installs PV systems in-house, acting as an EPC project developer responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction. A subsidiary builds solar-powered telecom towers for mobile network operators

Triple Impact Investment

"By transferring capital and know-how to sub-Saharan Africa, we help local businesses operate more successfully, become more competitive, and create jobs — all crucial factors for both the economic and social development of a continent with the youngest and fastest-growing population in the world," says co-founder and managing director Timo Schäfer. "At the same time, we offer investors in Europe the opportunity to participate in the growth potential of this dynamic market."

With subsidiaries currently operating in three African countries, EWIA itself already employs 76 staff — including 31 women — in highly skilled roles with long-term career prospects.

Financing growth

With the acquisition of SunErgy GmbH in April, EWIA expanded into Cameroon, where it is electrifying entire villages. SunErgy has been licensed by the Republic of Cameroon to establish solar power supplies for 92 villages with approximately 600,000 people, as well as schools, health centers, and private and public companies in the southwestern region of the country. As part of the transaction, investment and asset manager KGAL acquired a stake in EWIA. At the same time, EWIA is pressing ahead with its expansion into the Nigerian market – the continent's largest economy. Over the next five years, EWIA aims to expand its project portfolio to over €63 million and significantly increase its footprint in West Africa.

Under the current offering, investors can subscribe to participation certificates in a special purpose vehicle that holds an interest in EWIA Green Investments GmbH for a minimum amount of €250 per share. The investment has no fixed term and is based on a company valuation of approximately €12.3 million.

As with equity, investors participate in profits and in the development of the company's value in proportion to their share equivalent. Detailed information is available at

https://conda-capital.com/campaign/ewia-3-0-indirekte-beteiligung/ .

With the funds from the newly launched offering, EWIA aims to solidify its market position through scalable operations, a stronger team of skilled professionals, and the continued development of the EWIAFinance.de platform

About EWIA Green Investments

EWIA provides small and medium-sized businesses in Africa with access to clean solar energy and serves as a bridge builder to investors in Europe as well as for the transfer of technology know-how. Based in Munich, Germany, with operating entities in Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria, EWIA offers private and institutional investors access to attractive impact investments in the fight against climate change and for sustainable economic growth in Africa. Private investors can also invest specifically in solar projects via ewiafinance.de.

With EWIA's flexible full-service financing solution, companies in Africa have the opportunity to obtain solar power, financing, security and service from a single source. In the infrastructure sector, EWIA funds and constructs mobile phone communication masts and traffic monitoring systems and equips them with PV systems. www.ewiainvestments.com



Contact for queries:

EWIA Green Investments GmbH

Ralph Schneider, CEO

ralph.schneider@EWIAinvestments.com

+49 162 1366 984

Schwarz Financial Communication

Frank Schwarz

schwarz@schwarzfinancial.com

+49 611 58029290

Disclaimer: Not for publication in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, or any other jurisdiction outside the EU, and in particular in jurisdictions that prohibit the offering or sale of these instruments.