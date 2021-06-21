SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’857 1.7%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0940 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’784 1.1%  Bitcoin 30’119 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9182 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.2% 
21.06.2021 20:38:00

EW Nutrition launches phytogenic solution for respiratory support in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition, an international player in the animal nutrition industry, has revealed Grippozon as its respiratory health solution in the Philippines. Grippozon, already successful in various international markets, prevents and mitigates respiratory challenges in farm animals and reduces the possibility of viral challenges from developing into bacterial pneumonia.

In conjunction with the launch of Grippozon, EW Nutrition hosted a webinar for customers in the Philippines. The panel of speakers included

  • Dr. Merideth Parke, Regional Technical Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific
  • Art Frio, independent key opinion leader and Pig Production and Nutrition Consultant, 1st Ten Consulting Asia Pacific
  • Dr. Ruturaj Patil, Global Product Manager for Liquid Solutions, EW Nutrition

During the webinar, Dr. Merideth Parke offered a global perspective on swine respiratory diseases and highlighted the factors impacting the cost to production systems.

With vast experience working in farms in South East Asia, guest speaker Art Frio provided insights into the implementation of innovative solutions tackling respiratory challenges in farm operations.

Dr. Ruturaj Patilthen introduced the features and benefits of Grippozon and also shared feedback from global customers with the attendees. He highlighted Grippozon's contribution to speeding up recovery from respiratory symptoms, improving appetite by creating optimal breathing conditions, and stimulating water and feed intake.

The webinar was rounded off with an interactive Q&A session, where the audience had the opportunity to have their questions answered live by the panel of speakers.

"We are always working with our valued partners to understand the needs and challenges of the industry. Acting preventively against respiratory risks, Grippozon can improve welfare and respiratory ease, reduce the need for antibiotics, and consequently mitigate the risk of antimicrobial resistance. Our experiences also show economic benefits for the producers implementing ABR strategies in their production," said Jurek Grapentin, Regional Director of EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is an international animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and self-mixing farmers comprehensive solutions for animal gut health, feed quality, growth performance, and more.

Contact:

Zack Mai, Marketing Manager, EW Nutrition South East Asia/Pacific

Phone no.: +65 6735 0038

Email: zack.mai@ew-nutrition.com

