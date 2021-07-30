SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’903 -0.5%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0746 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’811 -0.9%  Bitcoin 35’475 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9063 0.0%  Öl 76.4 0.6% 
30.07.2021 20:18:00

#EVWeekinCanada Highlights Zero-Emission Vehicle Investments Across the Country

OTTAWA, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

As part of #EVWeekinCanada, from July 26 to 30, the Government of Canada announced a total investment of over $32 million to install 853 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, raise public awareness about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and advance green transportation initiatives.

Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Clean Growth Program, and Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program. Investments include:

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quote

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and raising ZEV awareness. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
  • There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.
  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.
  • There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter?

Die China Aktien sind in den letzten Wochen stark unter Druck geraten. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Warum der chinesische Aktienmarkt und besonders Techwerte in den letzten Wochen massiv gefallen sind, welche Rolle die chinesische Regierung dabei spielt und ob es Chancen dadurch für Investoren gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:24 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:18 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
09:50 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
09:15 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
07:30 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
29.07.21 Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Holcim-Aktie geht schwächer ins Wochenende: Holcim mit starker Erholung von Coronakrise
Swiss Re erzielt hohen Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie schliest schwächer
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesst stärker: Meyer Burger erweitert Produktportfolio um Solar-Dachziegel
CS-Aktie letztlich stabil: Credit Suisse trennt sich offenbar vom Risikochef der Investmentbank - CS-Verwaltungsrat kauft Aktien im Wert von rund 1 Mio Franken
Amazon-Aktie tiefrot: Amazon enttäuscht trotz starkem Gewinnplus umsatzseitig - Hohe Strafe in Luxemburg
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
ams OSRAM mit Umsatz und operativem Gewinn im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Nach Dementi von BTC-Zahlungen: Was sind die wahren Gründe für Amazons Absage an Bitcoin
Nicht kritikfähig? Warum Elon Musk einen seiner grössten Fans auf Twitter blockiert
Ausblick AMS: Q2-Umsatz von 1,49 Milliarden US-Dollar erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit