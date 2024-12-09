|
09.12.2024 18:30:00
EVS reports update of share buyback program
EVS reports update of share buyback program
- Liège, Belgium | December 9th, 2024
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on November 25, 2024, took place between December 2, 2024 and December 6, 2024:
|Trade Date
|Number of shares acquired
|Average price (EUR)
|Highest price (EUR)
|Lowest price (EUR)
|Total (EUR)
|Market
|02-12-24
|4,100
|28.2655
|28.40
|28.15
|115,889
|XBRU
|03-12-24
|2,968
|28.4041
|28.60
|28.30
|84,303
|XBRU
|04-12-24
|3,618
|28.4662
|28.60
|28.30
|102,991
|XBRU
|05-12-24
|3,911
|28.7241
|29.15
|28.55
|112,340
|XBRU
|06-12-24
|3,383
|29.4765
|29.60
|29.35
|99,719
|XBRU
|Total
|17,980
|28.6564
|29.60
|28.15
|515,242
As of December 6, 2024, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 17,980 shares at an average price of EUR 28.6564, representing in total EUR 515,242. This corresponds to 5.15% of the announced 10 Mio€ program completed.
After aforementioned transactions, the total number of own shares amounts to 794,488 shares as of December 6, 2024 (including 776,508 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program)
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. can be found on https://evs.com/investors/share-buyback
About EVS
We create return on emotion
EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.
Media Contacts
For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:
Veerle De Wit – Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 4 361 7004 – Email: v.dewit@evs.com
Sébastien Verlaine – Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager
Tel: +32 4 361 5809 – Email: s.verlaine@evs.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.
Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.
Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWochenstart in ruhigen Bahnen: SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch mit Verlusten -- Durchwachsenes Handelsende in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag die Unsicherheit der Anleger zu spüren. Beim deutschen Leitindex DAX setzte sich der Rekordkurs nur zeitweise fort. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. In Asien prägten am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}