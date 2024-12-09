EVS reports update of share buyback program

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’753 -0.2%  SPI 15’669 -0.2%  Dow 44’528 -0.3%  DAX 20’346 -0.2%  Euro 0.9282 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’985 0.2%  Gold 2’665 1.2%  Bitcoin 85’740 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8784 -0.2%  Öl 72.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171
Top News
Mark Zuckerberg trifft Donald Trump: Strategischer Neuanfang oder Symbolpolitik?
Gold auf Rekordkurs, Öl von Unsicherheiten geprägt: Die 2025-Prognosen von Goldman Sachs
BMW-Aktie: Experten empfehlen BMW im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Stellantis-Aktie gewinnt: Stellantis überträgt Opel-Chef die Leitung
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Montagmittag Abschläge
Suche...

EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie [Valor: 2138326 / ISIN: BE0003820371]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 18:30:00

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment
29.50 EUR 1.20%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EVS reports update of share buyback program

  • Liège, Belgium | December 9th, 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on November 25, 2024, took place between December 2, 2024 and December 6, 2024:

Trade DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Total (EUR)Market
02-12-244,10028.265528.4028.15115,889XBRU
03-12-242,96828.404128.6028.3084,303XBRU
04-12-243,61828.466228.6028.30102,991XBRU
05-12-243,91128.724129.1528.55112,340XBRU
06-12-243,38329.476529.6029.3599,719XBRU
Total17,98028.656429.6028.15515,242 

As of December 6, 2024, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 17,980 shares at an average price of EUR 28.6564, representing in total EUR 515,242. This corresponds to 5.15% of the announced 10 Mio€ program completed.

After aforementioned transactions, the total number of own shares amounts to 794,488 shares as of December 6, 2024 (including 776,508 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program)

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. can be found on https://evs.com/investors/share-buyback

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

Media Contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Veerle De Wit – Chief Financial Officer 
Tel: +32 4 361 7004 – Email: v.dewit@evs.com

Sébastien Verlaine – Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager 
Tel: +32 4 361 5809 – Email: s.verlaine@evs.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:19 FAQ: Adjusted Interest Rate S&P 500 Total Return (EFFR) futures
12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.23 19.00 BA4SLU
Short 12’513.04 13.70 7CSSMU
Short 12’981.34 8.86 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’752.92 09.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’291.79 19.97 SSXMMU
Long 11’020.80 13.62 SSSMQU
Long 10’569.06 8.96 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin startet mit Kursen von unter der 100'000-Dollar-Marke in die Woche
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten