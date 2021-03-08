SMI 10’743 1.3%  SPI 13’466 1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 14’116 1.4%  Euro 1.1089 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’711 1.1%  Gold 1’689 -0.7%  Bitcoin 46’968 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.0% 

08.03.2021 13:26:00

EVS launches Blackbird partnership with deployment for international sporting events

LONDON and LIEGE, Belgium, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, has announced a partnership with EVS with launch deployments for international sporting events.

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Through its wide range of products and solutions, EVS delivers some of the most high-profile and prestigious live sports images, entertainment shows and breaking news content from around the world to millions of viewers every day - in real-time. With 16 regional operations strategically located around the world, EVS is at the very heart of the global live ecosystem.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud-native video editing and publishing platform, providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content to multiple devices and platforms. An ultra-green technology, Blackbird supports the sustainability goals of the media production industry.

EVS Chief Marketing Officer, Nicolas Bourdon, said: "As a certified partner within our Technology Partner Program, Blackbird is helping EVS to expand its live and near-live content management and distribution offering with the integration of a flexible infrastructure and future-proof cloud-based video editing that meets the challenging demands of the world's most prestigious sporting events."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "It's a real thrill for us to announce this partnership with EVS who are synonymous with the production of the world's most emotive and high value sports content as well as global news and market leading entertainment shows. To announce this together with a deployment on two of the greatest international sporting events taking place in the near future is simply fantastic. It highlights not only the attributes of the Blackbird technology but also the confidence that EVS has in our team to deliver on the biggest of stages."

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetization for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, Arsenal FC, the U.S Department of State and 50 local US news stations with TownNews.

Contacts:

Blackbird plc
Ian McDonough, Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Lambert, Chief Marketing Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 8879 7245

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Nick Naylor/Asha Chotai (Corporate Finance)
Amrit Nahal (Sales and Corporate Broking)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3328 5656

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites
www.blackbird.video 

Social media 
www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud 
www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud
www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

Go to www.evs.com for further information.

EVS media contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Sébastien Verlaine
Head of Marketing & Communications
T. +32 497 43 42 44
s.verlaine@evs.com  

Margot Timmermans
Communications Manager
T. +31 (0)161 850 464
m.timmermans@evs.com  

Stephanie Raven
Content Specialist
T. +32 470 46 16 37
s.raven@evs.com  

