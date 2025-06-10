EVS COMMUNICATES THE RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 10, 2025

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, leading provider of live video production systems, held a postponed Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 (due to the lack of attendance quorum at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on May 20, 2025).

In total 163 shareholders representing 3,721,388 shares, or 25.97% of the company shares, attended (by proxy) the Extraordinary General Meeting held physically at the company's registered office before France Andris, LLM, notary of Bassenge, at the end of which the issuance of warrants has been approved.

The minutes of the meeting, together with all documents relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 10, 2025, will be shortly published on our company website www.evs.com.

