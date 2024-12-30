Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie [Valor: 2138326 / ISIN: BE0003820371]
30.12.2024 18:30:00

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment
31.05 EUR 0.65%
EVS reports update of share buyback program

  • Liège, Belgium | December 30th, 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on November 25, 2024, took place between December 16, 2024 and December 20, 2024:

Trade DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price (EUR)Lowest price (EUR)Total (EUR)Market
23-12-245,22030.999531.2030.75161,817XBRU
24-12-243,00031.016731.0530.9593,050XBRU
25-12-240   0 
26-12-240   0 
27-12-244,29830.979731.1530.85133,151XBRU
Total12,51830.996831.2030.75388,018 

As of December 27, 2024, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 71,985 shares at an average price of EUR 30.2473, representing in total EUR 2,177,353.17. This corresponds to 21.77% of the announced 10 Mio€ program completed.

After aforementioned transactions, the total number of own shares amounts to 848,493 shares as of December 27, 2024 (including 776,508 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program)

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by EVS Broadcast Equipment can be found on https://evs.com/investors/share-buyback

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies. Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 700 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

Media Contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Veerle De Wit – Chief Financial Officer 
Tel: +32 4 361 7004 – Email: v.dewit@evs.com

Sébastien Verlaine – Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager 
Tel: +32 4 361 5809 – Email: s.verlaine@evs.com

Attachment


