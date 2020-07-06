+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on July 6, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between June 29, 2020 and July 3, 2020.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Highest price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Total (EUR)
29/06/20202,500 16.0597 16.20 15.98 40,149
30/06/20202,500 16.4741 16.74 16.30 41,185
01/07/20202,000 16.3811 16.60 16.18 32,762
02/07/20201,750 16.1656 16.22 16.08 28,290
03/07/20201,500 16.3476 16.42 16.18 24,521
Total10,250 16.2837  16.74  15.98 166,908

As of July 3, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 84,709 shares at an average price of EUR 15,5648, representing in total EUR 1,318,482.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 675,761 shares as of July 3, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

