EVS Broadcast Equipment Aktie [Valor: 2138326 / ISIN: BE0003820371]
02.08.2024 18:30:00

EVS acquires MOG Technologies to enhance portfolio and expand market reach

EVS Broadcast Equipment
28.95 EUR -0.86%
Publication on August 2, 2024, at 18:30 CEST after market closing
Non-Regulated Information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS acquires MOG Technologies To enhance portfolio and expand market reach

STRATEGIC ACQUISITION TO FURTHER SUPPORT THE EXTENSION OF MEDIACEPTION WORKFLOWS

  • Paris | Friday, August 2nd, 2024

EVS, a leader in live video production technology, is proud to announce the acquisition of Portugal based MOG Technologies, a strategic move that enhances EVS's portfolio with state-of-the-art file-based and software-defined video solutions. This acquisition enables EVS to immediately broaden its premium live production ecosystem by expanding its file-based ingest and transcoding capabilities.

MOG Technologies's renowned expertise in cloud technology will bolster EVS's Balanced Computing strategy, particularly enhancing its content management and distribution solutions, respectively MediaCeption® and MediaHub®. The strengthening of EVS’s cloud-based services aligns perfectly with the evolving expectations of the market, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements in live and near-live production.

Moreover, with a team of close to 50 colleagues based in Porto, the acquisition grants EVS access to a pool of highly skilled talent, bringing profound expertise in digital media and video technology, beyond traditional broadcasting. This infusion of talent is set to drive innovation in new directions and reinforce EVS's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Customers of both EVS and MOG Technologies will benefit from the combined strengths of both companies. The acquisition will provide:

  • Enhanced product offerings: A broader and more integrated range of solutions to streamline media workflows from ingest to distribution.
  • Innovation and development: Enhanced capability of investment in research and development to drive technological advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions.
  • Expanded support and services: Improved customer support and professional services to ensure seamless implementation and optimal use of the combined product portfolio.

"I am excited to welcome the MOG Technologies team into the EVS family. The integration of MOG Technologies is a logical step in EVS’s transformation, moving beyond products to offering comprehensive solutions and forming a premium live production ecosystem where all live stories are produced, managed, and distributed seamlessly," says Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. "The product range of MOG Technologies not only complements EVS's existing portfolio, but will also help to quickly integrate software-defined ingest capabilities and introduce new transcoding features, both on-prem or in the cloud, in line with the Balanced Computing strategy of EVS. This solution is meant to serve the evolving needs of our customers."

Luis Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG Technologies, added: "Joining forces with EVS is a significant step for MOG Technologies. Our combined expertise will enable us to offer unparalleled solutions to the media and broadcast industry. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to contributing to EVS’s success.”

MOG Technologies generates an annual revenue of approximately EUR 4 million. The acquisition represents a value, including an earn-out mechanism, totaling below EUR 5 million. The share purchase agreement was signed on August 2nd, 2024, at the EVS House in Paris. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, which are expected to be fulfilled by Q4 this year.

This acquisition underscores EVS's commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring that it continues to deliver unparalleled solutions to its customers and stakeholders worldwide.

About EVS

We create return on emotion

EVS is globally recognized as a leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 600 team members and ensuring sales, training, and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. EVS is, amongst others, part of the Euronext Tech Leaders and Euronext BEL Mid indices.

About MOG Technologies

MOG Technologies is a worldwide provider of digital media technology. Its innovative solutions enable the digital transformation across any industry that needs to create, manage, and distribute its stories while engaging with communities of any size. Based on digital-native and cloud-based video technologies, MOG is empowering prominent media companies, teams, and creatives across the globe to deliver amazing content in a simpler and faster way.

Media contacts

For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS, please contact:

Veerle De Wit – Chief Financial Officer 
Tel: +32 4 361 7004 - Email: v.dewit@evs.com

Sébastien Verlaine – Senior Brand & Corporate Communications Manager 
Tel: +32 4 361 5809 - Email: s.verlaine@evs.com

Attachment


