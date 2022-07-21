EVRAZ plc: Response to press speculations

Response to press speculations

21 July 2022 EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) notes recent press speculations regarding supply of materials for Russian military.

EVRAZ denies the speculations that the Company is or has been supplying products to the Russian military which may have been used for the military purposes. EVRAZ in Russia supplies products to infrastructure and construction sectors for civilian use only.

EVRAZ implemented sanctions compliance system in 2014 which screens every customer and identifies red flags. To eliminate sanctions, economic and reputational risks the Company verifies the end-users of products and secures their civil use by special clauses in contracts. The Company is not aware of its products being used for military purposes.

Suggestions about potential use of EVRAZs steel, vanadium and other products for military purposes indicate not only the misunderstanding of steel industrys base principles, but the lack of knowledge about EVRAZs product range as well.

Due to its public status, EVRAZs product portfolio is very transparent and is regularly audited by independent audit companies. The whole and exhaustive product catalog is indicated in details in the latest EVRAZ Annual Reports on the link https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/reports-and-results/annual-reports/ .

