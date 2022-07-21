Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’135 0.7%  SPI 14’368 0.7%  Dow 31’893 0.1%  DAX 13’247 -0.3%  Euro 0.9877 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’597 0.3%  Gold 1’714 1.0%  Bitcoin 22’246 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9683 -0.3%  Öl 104.4 -2.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
EVRAZ Aktie [Valor: 14122030 / ISIN: GB00B71N6K86]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.07.2022 19:15:03

EVRAZ plc: Response to press speculations

EVRAZ
1.82 EUR -17.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: Response to press speculations

21-Jul-2022 / 20:15 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Response to press speculations

 

21 July 2022 EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) notes recent press speculations regarding supply of materials for Russian military.

 

EVRAZ denies the speculations that the Company is or has been supplying products to the Russian military which may have been used for the military purposes. EVRAZ in Russia supplies products to infrastructure and construction sectors for civilian use only.

 

EVRAZ implemented sanctions compliance system in 2014 which screens every customer and identifies red flags. To eliminate sanctions, economic and reputational risks the Company verifies the end-users of products and secures their civil use by special clauses in contracts. The Company is not aware of its products being used for military purposes.

 

Suggestions about potential use of EVRAZs steel, vanadium and other products for military purposes indicate not only the misunderstanding of steel industrys base principles, but the lack of knowledge about EVRAZs product range as well.

 

Due to its public status, EVRAZs product portfolio is very transparent and is regularly audited by independent audit companies. The whole and exhaustive product catalog is indicated in details in the latest EVRAZ Annual Reports on the link https://www.evraz.com/en/investors/reports-and-results/annual-reports/ .

 

###

For further information:

 

 

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

 

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
Sequence No.: 176428
EQS News ID: 1403515

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu EVRAZ Plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten