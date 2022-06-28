|
28.06.2022 16:45:02
EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has published today its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement (the "Statement") for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The Statement is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and sets out the steps taken by the Company throughout its global business to identify and reduce the risk of modern slavery.
The Report is available on website at the following link:
https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/#tabs-2021
###
For further information:
Investor Relations
+44 207 290 1095
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171250
|EQS News ID:
|1385851
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu EVRAZ Plc
|
16:45
|EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
17.06.22
|EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ HAS RECEIVED A SPECIAL LICENCE FROM OFSI FOR AGM2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
10.06.22
|EVRAZ plc : EVRAZ plc publishes its report on payments to governments for 2021 (Investegate)
|
08.06.22
|EVRAZ plc: NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|EVRAZ plc : NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Investegate)
|
13.05.22
|EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22