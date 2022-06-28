Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
EVRAZ Aktie [Valor: 14122030 / ISIN: GB00B71N6K86]
28.06.2022 16:45:02

EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

EVRAZ
1.82 EUR -17.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

28-Jun-2022 / 17:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has published today its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement (the "Statement") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Statement is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and sets out the steps taken by the Company throughout its global business to identify and reduce the risk of modern slavery.

The Report is available on website at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/#tabs-2021

 

###

 

For further information:

 

Investor Relations

 

+44 207 290 1095

 

ir@evraz.com

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171250
EQS News ID: 1385851

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385851&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

