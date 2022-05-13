Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
EVRAZ Aktie [Valor: 14122030 / ISIN: GB00B71N6K86]
13.05.2022 14:15:06

EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

EVRAZ
1.82 EUR -17.20%
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

13-May-2022 / 15:15 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED

13 May 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that the Company awaits the General Licence under Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 to be issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation for basic needs, routine holding and maintenance.

The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.

 

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

 

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

+44 207 290 1096

media@evraz.com

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B71N6K86
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: EVR
LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 161678
EQS News ID: 1352359

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

