|
13.05.2022 14:15:06
EVRAZ plc: GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
GENERAL LICENCE FOR BASIC NEEDS REQUESTED
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
13 May 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that the Company awaits the General Licence under Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 to be issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation for basic needs, routine holding and maintenance.
The Company will inform investors about key developments in due course.
###
For further information:
+7 495 232 1370
+44 207 290 1095
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
+44 207 290 1096
|ISIN:
|GB00B71N6K86
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|EVR
|LEI Code:
|5493005B7DAN39RXLK23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|161678
|EQS News ID:
|1352359
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung