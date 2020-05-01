+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 07:00:00

EvoShare Brings on Scott Revare as Chief Operating Officer

BERKELEY, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvoShare, a microsavings oriented FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA, announced today that they are bringing on Scott Revare as their Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new position for the company. Mr. Revare will work closely with EvoShare co-founders, CEO Eugeny Prudchyenko and CTO Dan Tseytlonok, to expand and strengthen the company's position as the leading retirement micro-savings solution.

"As we've continued to expand, the complexities of the business have only grown. We're happy to have Scott's depth of experience and knowledge to help guide us through this expansion," said Eugeny Prudchyenko, CEO of EvoShare.

Revare has co-founded and served as CEO of two financial services software companies that were acquired in the past 10 years, including when The Center for Fiduciary Management (CFFM/FiRM) was acquired by Fi360 in 2018. He served as Managing Director at Fi360 until Fi360 was acquired by Broadridge in late 2019.

"I'm very excited to work with EvoShare as their growth accelerates", Revare said. He continued, "EvoShare's model of increasing 401(k) savings based on cash back from employee's spending is a no-brainer for employers to adopt – especially in the environment we're in now with COVID-19."

EvoShare's proprietary system turns a percentage of every dollar spent at over 10,000 partnered local and online stores into additional contributions for a financial savings account like a 401(k), IRA, 529 College Savings Plan or HSA.

About EvoShare:
EvoShare is a financial platform that enables employees to save for their 401(k) or 403(b), IRA, 529 College Savings Plan, or HSA while shopping online and locally at stores, bars, and restaurants. The service allows employees to spend at their favorite businesses, and receive up to 20% cash-back toward their retirement plan through their employer.

EvoShare is the premiere cash-back retirement savings program that is giving employees a new, automated way to save for their 401(k). EvoShare provides employers with a "set it and forget it" experience where plan participants can spend as usual at over 12,000 participating businesses and receive up to 20% cash back toward a financial account; 401(k) or 403(b) plan, IRA, HSA, student loan, or 529 plan. EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company."

 

SOURCE EvoShare

