Evolven Solution for "Unauthorized Changes" Gains Traction Among Enterprise IT Teams That are Struggling With OCC, MAS, SOX, PCI, NERC, GDPR, and HIPAA Requirements

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolven Software Inc., the provider of the leading Change Analytics software for the enterprise cloud, today announced breakthrough revenues from its Unauthorized Changes solution.

The company also announced that its investment in the development of this solution grew significantly, as it already sees impressive traction among large banking and financial enterprises and is expecting to increase related deals by 300% in 2019 (compared to the previous 12 months).

Unauthorized changes present serious regulatory, operational, and security risks to any IT enterprise. Various regulations, including OCC, MAS, SOX, PCI, NERC, GDPR, and HIPAA, as well as internal and external auditors, require organizations to establish tight internal change control procedures to prevent unauthorized changes.

Evolven tracks all actual changes carried out in an organization's end-to-end IT and cloud environment. Its solutions lean on patented machine learning to analyze change risk level, reconcile actual and planned changes, detect unauthorized changes, and provide a detailed change audit trail.

"We are very excited to expand our offering and offer a solution that addresses critical requirements actively pursued by regulators," said Sasha Gilenson, Evolven CEO. "The IT compliance challenges in enterprises are complicated and expensive. The Evolven solution for unauthorized changes has already proven to change the lives of IT teams and many enterprises show their interest on a daily basis. This not only makes us happy and proud, but it also encourages us to invest further in advanced capabilities to serve this market."

While we all know that unknown changes are the root-causes of most stability issues, IT still struggles to identify what specifically has actually been changed. Evolven allows enterprises to finally track all actual changes carried out in their enterprise cloud environment and uses machine learning to detect and prioritize the riskiest ones. With Evolven, IT Operations, DevOps, and ITSM teams experience fewer incidents, faster MTTR, and improved productivity.

Evolven is a recognized AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) leader and was named Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IT Operations. Evolven is also the winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America. TiE 50 Top Startups, 20 Most Promising Data Center Solution Providers, Top 10 Banking Analytics Solution Provider, and ITOA50 awards.

