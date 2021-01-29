SMI 10’626 -2.1%  SPI 13’193 -2.2%  Dow 30’053 -1.8%  DAX 13’433 -1.7%  Euro 1.0807 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’481 -2.1%  Gold 1’851 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’741 3.9%  Dollar 0.8907 0.2%  Öl 55.9 0.9% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
29.01.2021 20:16:00

Evolve Files Preliminary Prospectus For Bitcoin ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the Bitcoin ETF ("EBIT" or "the Fund").  EBIT is designed to provide investors with exposure to bitcoin, by investing directly in bitcoin.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. (CNW Group/Evolve ETFs)

"Historically it has been difficult to gain exposure to bitcoin," says Raj Lala, President and CEO, Evolve ETFs. "EBIT aims to provide Canadian investors with a simple and effective way to access the price of bitcoin. Typically viewed as a non-correlated asset, bitcoin is gathering institutional interest and being viewed as an alternative to traditional investments, such as gold and a potential hedge against inflation."

The investment objective of EBIT is to provide investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure. The Fund will directly own bitcoin on the bitcoin blockchain in a cold wallet. The Fund will not seek exposure through derivatives or futures contracts. The Fund's holdings will be priced based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, a once-a-day benchmark index price for bitcoin denominated in U.S. dollars.

EBIT intends to invest in bitcoin on a passive basis, the Fund's holdings will not be actively managed and accordingly, will not be hedged or repositioned to attempt to take defensive positions if the price of bitcoin declines or is expected to decline. The Fund will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in bitcoin prices. EBIT will not use leverage and does not intend to pay regular cash distributions.

"The investment process is paramount when investing in bitcoin," says Elliot Johnson, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Evolve ETFs. "This ETF will utilize the professional and transactional cryptocurrency expertise of world-class custodians, counterparties and vendors to ensure investor confidence in their bitcoin investment."

EBIT will offer U.S. dollar denominated unhedged units ("USD Units") and Canadian dollar denominated unhedged units ("CAD Units"). EBIT does not seek to hedge any foreign currency exposure in respect of either the USD Units or the CAD Units.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $1.6 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017.  Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors.  Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.  Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. 

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 257.00
2.47 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 48.25
-0.72 %
SGS 2’709.00
-0.91 %
Swisscom 485.40
-1.00 %
Novartis 80.53
-2.78 %
UBS Group 12.88
-3.05 %
Roche Hldg G 307.15
-3.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 356.20
-3.21 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-3.54 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:56
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16:30
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
08:25
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:57
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt bis zum Sitzungsende nach -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
Verfrühter Blasenalarm? Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - mit Einschränkungen
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen krätig im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Novartis einigt sich mit BioNTech auf Impfstoffproduktion - Novartis-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie verliert: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
American Airlines mit weiterem hohen Quartalsverlust - American Airlines-Aktie springt an
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch
Apple-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Coinbase will an die Börse: Das bedeutet dieser Schritt für die Kryptowelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen krätig im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit