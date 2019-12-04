04.12.2019 00:32:00

Evolve Announces Final Income Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the final income distribution amounts per unit for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds") for the period ending November 29, 2019, as indicated in the tables below.

FINAL INCOME DISTRIBUTIONS

Unitholders of record on November 29, 2019 will receive income distributions payable on or about December 6, 2019, as indicated in the table below for the following Evolve Funds:

Evolve Fund

Ticker

Rate

Evolve Active US Core Equity Fund

CAPS

CAPS.B

CAPS.U

0.1305828

0.501667733

USD 0.53315231518

Evolve Active Short Duration Bond Fund

TIME

TIME.B

0

1.8917348

 

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017.  Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors.  Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.  Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com. 

