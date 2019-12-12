Evolution of Psychotherapy Announces Powerful Speaker Lineup for 35th Anniversary Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Evolution of Psychotherapy Conference, the official meeting of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation, today announced that an unparalleled lineup of faculty will headline its 35th anniversary meeting taking place December 9-13, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Dubbed "the Woodstock of Psychotherapy" by TIME, the Evolution of Psychotherapy meeting is expected to attract 8,000 professionals including clinical and counseling psychologists, psychiatrists, marriage and family counselors, and others - with an agenda focused on strengthening clinical practice and highlighting the unifying principles that guide effective clinical work.

Along with the nearly 40 prominent faculty spearheading the 2020 agenda, confirmed keynote speakers include:

, MD, University Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, Department of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine at the and Director, Aaron T. Beck Psychopathology Research Center; John Gottman , PhD, Author, Professor Emeritus in Psychology, University of Washington , and Co-founder, The Gottman Institute;

, MD, Author and Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, School of Medicine; and Philip Zimbardo , PhD in Psychology, Author, Professor Emeritus, Stanford University , Creator, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Founder and President, The Heroic Imagination Project.

"I am both honored and excited to announce our 2020 lineup ," said Jeffrey K. Zeig, PhD, Founder and Director, The Milton H. Erickson Foundation. "These individuals are brilliant clinicians, educators, and innovators and their participation solidifies this 35th gathering as a momentous opportunity through which to celebrate and examine 135 years of the history of psychotherapy, and advance the field into the future. We expect that Evolution of Psychotherapy 2020 will be the most engaging educational experience yet."

In addition to earning up to 50 CE/CME credits, participants of the multi-day educational event can expect to: engage in practice-oriented workshops and interactive sessions on depression, anxiety, trauma, addiction, relationship problems, and more, while networking with thousands of their peers from across the globe.

Attendees can further maximize their learning experience through pre-conference sessions on December 8 and a post-conference on December 14.

Registration for the 35th anniversary meeting is now open. To register or learn more, visit evolutionofpsychotherapy.com.

