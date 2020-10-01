+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 16:37:00

Evolution Credit Partners Raises $565 Million in Committed Capital for Inaugural Private Credit Fund; Evolution's Alternative Credit Platform Reaches Over $1.6 Billion

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Credit Partners Management ("Evolution" or the "Firm"), an alternative credit firm with over $1.6 billion in assets under management, today announced the final close of its inaugural middle-market direct lending fund, Evolution Credit Partners I, L.P. ("ECP I" or the "Fund"). The Fund has approximately $565 million of investable capital, including leverage. Evolution received commitments from a prominent group of domestic and foreign limited partners including insurance companies, endowments and foundations, banks, family offices and high net worth individuals. Since the Firm's spin out from Harvard Management Company in April 2018, ECP I has invested approximately $500 million across 25 private-equity backed portfolio companies. 

In addition to the close of ECP I, in December 2019, Evolution's contingent credit strategy fund, Evolution Credit Partners Finance I, L.P., had its final close raising $1.1 billion in equity commitments from a concentrated group of limited partners.

About Evolution Credit Partners
Evolution Credit Partners, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, manages approximately $1.6 billion across a range of synergistic credit strategies. Evolution's credit platform provides bespoke financing solutions across the credit spectrum.  For more information, please visit evolutioncreditpartners.com or contact ir@evolutioncreditpartners.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are based on Evolution's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account all information currently available to Evolution, and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Evolution or are within its control.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-credit-partners-raises-565-million-in-committed-capital-for-inaugural-private-credit-fund-evolutions-alternative-credit-platform-reaches-over-1-6-billion-301143482.html

SOURCE Evolution Credit Partners Management, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 577.40
1.55 %
Sika 229.60
1.46 %
Givaudan 4’024.00
1.36 %
Alcon 52.94
1.22 %
The Swatch Grp 217.40
1.16 %
Swiss Re 68.18
-0.15 %
Geberit 545.00
-0.15 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.90
-0.46 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.93 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
30.09.20
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie leicht im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
Wall Street höher -- SMI im Plus -- DAX gibt nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- SMI im Plus -- DAX gibt nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB