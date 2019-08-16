Evolution Academy Beaumont Receives an A Rating from Texas Education Agency

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced the 2019-2020 state accountability A-F ratings and Evolution Academy Beaumont received an A rating. Evolution Academy Charter School District also received an A-Superior rating on the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (Charter FIRST). With an overall score of 91, Evolution Academy Beaumont increased its score by 33 points. In addition, all three Evolution Academy campuses improved their overall ratings, with Evolution Academy Houston increasing its score by 19 points and Evolution Academy Richardson seeing gains of 9 points.

"Our work is centered around helping our students work hard socially and academically to ignite a spirt of excellence," said Dr. Veronica Durden, principal of Evolution Academy Beaumont. "Our students are the reason for this success."

All three campuses saw gains under the Student Achievement domain in the state's accountability system. The Student Achievement domain measures student performance on STAAR assessments; college, career, and military readiness (CCMR); and graduation rates. Evolution Academy Beaumont and Houston saw incredible gains in closing the gap, which measures the percentage of different groups of students that performed above state goals in four areas.

"We have worked hard and are happy with the progress on each of our campuses. We are especially proud of our Beaumont students and staff on achieving an A rating, which is a very difficult task for a charter school that serves students who have dropped out, are at risk of dropping out or those that seek nontraditional high school experiences," said Cynthia Trigg, founder and superintendent of Evolution Academy Charter School District. "As we prepare our students for the next level, one priority is the development of more community and career partners in the communities we serve, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Spring/Houston/Harris County and Beaumont/ Port Arthur/ Jefferson County."

Evolution Academy is a public charter high school district and dropout recovery center, serving Texas high school students up to age 21. Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy offers one-on-one attention with a mix of traditional and computer-based instruction, which enables students to earn 2 or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The schools also offer multiple career and technical education certification courses that prepare students for professional fields including forklifting, food handling and dual credit courses leading to a business office specialist certification.

Evolution Academy offers a flexible school day schedule, where students can enroll in a four-hour morning or afternoon session. To date, Evolution Academy has graduated more than 3000 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. Evolution Academy graduates have gone on to graduate from some of the top colleges and universities in the country, enlist in military service and embark on productive careers in the workforce. Evolution Academy has open enrollment year-round on all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org or visit one of the campuses to enroll in person.

