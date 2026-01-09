Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'422 0.5%  SPI 18'503 0.5%  Dow 49'464 0.4%  DAX 25'262 0.5%  Euro 0.9323 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'997 1.6%  Gold 4'494 0.4%  Bitcoin 73'175 0.7%  Dollar 0.8013 0.3%  Öl 63.4 1.1% 
Evolus Aktie 39853448 / US30052C1071

09.01.2026 18:31:47

Evolus Shares Slip 4% After Announcement Of Preliminary 2025 Results And 2026 Outlook

Evolus
4.66 EUR -6.05%
(RTTNews) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) shares fell 3.66 percent on Friday, down $0.21 to $5.53, after the company released preliminary unaudited results for 2025 and provided guidance for 2026 and beyond.

The stock was trading at $5.51, compared with a previous close of $5.74. Shares opened at $5.64 and moved between $5.14 and $5.81 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume totaled about 1.88 million shares, above the average volume of roughly 1.26 million shares. Evolus has traded within a 52-week range of $5.14 to $17.12.

Evolus has shared its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2025, estimating total net revenues to fall between $88.6 million and $90.6 million. They also confirmed that adjusted operating income is looking good, projected between $5 million and $7 million for that quarter. For the entire year of 2025, they're forecasting total net revenues at around $295.5 million to $297.5 million, which would be an 11 to 12 percent increase from 2024.

Looking ahead, Evolus forecast 2026 total net revenues of $327 million to $337 million, a growth of 11 percent to 13 percent, and said it expects to achieve sustainable annual profitability beginning in 2026.

