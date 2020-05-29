Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 23:33:00

Evolent Health Partner Passport Health Plan is Not Selected for Kentucky Managed Medicaid Contract

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that its partner, Passport Health Plan, received notification from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services that Passport has not been awarded a Kentucky Managed Care Organization (MCO) contract for the next contract period, which commences January 1, 2021. Evolent will support Passport in protesting this decision.

"We are deeply disappointed and firmly believe this decision is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the residents of Kentucky—particularly now given the impact that disrupting insurance coverage and continuity of care during an unprecedented public health crisis could have on some of the most vulnerable members of Passport's community. The health plan has a long-standing history and reputation for providing outstanding service to Kentucky's Medicaid program and beneficiaries, is in a strong financial position, and has also responded extraordinarily and comprehensively to member and community needs during the COVID-19 crisis. We fully support Passport's intent to protest the decision and, along with Passport's other provider owners, intend to gather information from the Commonwealth about the evaluation process, scoring results, rationale for the decision and details around the appeal process," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams.

Passport is a Louisville, KY-based health plan that serves more than 300,000 Medicaid beneficiaries and has provided managed care services in the Commonwealth for 23 years. The plan is nationally recognized for delivering highly integrated, member-centric health and wellbeing initiatives for underserved children, low-income families, people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations. Passport is currently co-owned by Evolent and local Kentucky-based providers, including the University of Louisville, Norton Healthcare and other provider groups.

Evolent will continue to provide services to Passport until the new Medicaid contracts take effect on January 1, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Evolent will hold a conference call to discuss additional details about this announcement on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The conference call will be available via live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com. To participate by telephone, dial 1.855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and ask to join the Evolent call. Participants are advised to dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. The call will be archived on the company's website for 90 days. Evolent invites all interested parties to attend the conference call.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

CONTACT: Bob East, 443.213.0500, Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com; Kim Conquest, 540.435.2095, Media Relations, KConquest@evolenthealth.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-partner-passport-health-plan-is-not-selected-for-kentucky-managed-medicaid-contract-301068015.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB