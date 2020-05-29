Evolent Health Partner Passport Health Plan is Not Selected for Kentucky Managed Medicaid Contract

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that its partner, Passport Health Plan, received notification from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services that Passport has not been awarded a Kentucky Managed Care Organization (MCO) contract for the next contract period, which commences January 1, 2021. Evolent will support Passport in protesting this decision.

"We are deeply disappointed and firmly believe this decision is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the residents of Kentucky—particularly now given the impact that disrupting insurance coverage and continuity of care during an unprecedented public health crisis could have on some of the most vulnerable members of Passport's community. The health plan has a long-standing history and reputation for providing outstanding service to Kentucky's Medicaid program and beneficiaries, is in a strong financial position, and has also responded extraordinarily and comprehensively to member and community needs during the COVID-19 crisis. We fully support Passport's intent to protest the decision and, along with Passport's other provider owners, intend to gather information from the Commonwealth about the evaluation process, scoring results, rationale for the decision and details around the appeal process," said Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams.

Passport is a Louisville, KY-based health plan that serves more than 300,000 Medicaid beneficiaries and has provided managed care services in the Commonwealth for 23 years. The plan is nationally recognized for delivering highly integrated, member-centric health and wellbeing initiatives for underserved children, low-income families, people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations. Passport is currently co-owned by Evolent and local Kentucky-based providers, including the University of Louisville, Norton Healthcare and other provider groups.

Evolent will continue to provide services to Passport until the new Medicaid contracts take effect on January 1, 2021.

