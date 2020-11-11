SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’411 0.0%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’864 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9171 0.3%  Öl 43.8 -0.6% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2020 21:43:00

EVO Payments to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) ("EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com. A recording of the presentation will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

01.07.19 EVO Payment a Neutral BTIG Research
30.05.19 EVO Payment a Neutral Cantor Fitzgerald
01.02.19 EVO Payment a Outperform First Analysis Securities

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 593.80
3.05 %
Alcon 60.88
3.01 %
Sika 236.80
2.96 %
Roche Hldg G 313.85
2.82 %
Novartis 78.88
2.02 %
CS Group 10.73
-0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 227.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 46.16
-0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.80
-0.50 %
Swiss Re 78.54
-1.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:42
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:48
Auf Euphorie folgt Ernüchterung
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:36
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A- 23.85 -7.99% EVO Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech meldet höheren Verlust - BioNTech-Aktie springt hoch
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Verkaufsrekord am 'Singles Day' in China
Implenia-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Banken bestätigen Syndikatskreditvertrag im Umfang von 800 Millionen Franken
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Corona-Impfstoff bleibt Thema: US-Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: Diese Tech-Aktie überzeugte in der jüngsten Bilanzsaison ganz besonders
Swiss Re-Ökonomen rechnen 2021 mit weltweit wachsenden Versicherungsprämien - Corona bereitet Weltwirtschaft Billionenschaden
Bayer-Aktie dennoch in Grün: US-Richter erhöht Druck in Glyphosat-Streit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Mittwoch an. Anleger an der Wall Street greifen besonders bei Techwerten zu. In Fernost schlugen die Börsen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlicher Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit