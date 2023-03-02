SMI 11'099 0.4%  SPI 14'307 0.3%  Dow 32'662 0.0%  DAX 15'261 -0.3%  Euro 0.9987 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'217 0.0%  Gold 1'832 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'018 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9430 0.4%  Öl 84.3 -0.1% 
02.03.2023 14:20:00

Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions

Evl b
19.90 EUR 1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS March 2, 2023 AT 3:20 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teuvo Salminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Evli Oyj
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26416/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-01
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 19.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 15 Unit price: 19.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 19.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 19.65 EUR
(5): Volume: 9827 Unit price: 19.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 19.65051 EUR


EVLI PLC


Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 16.0 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland
** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

