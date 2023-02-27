SMI 11'239 0.5%  SPI 14'469 0.6%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'446 1.6%  Euro 0.9931 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'254 1.8%  Gold 1'810 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'006 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9408 0.0%  Öl 83.3 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Visa-Chef optimistisch angesichts Blockchain-basierter Zahlungsmöglichkeiten
Bayer-Aktie in Grün: Bayer erhält in Japan Zulassung für Prostatakrebsmedikament Nubeqa
Stellantis-Aktie in Grün: Opel-Chef erwartet 2023 stärkeren Absatz
AB Foods-Aktie deutlich höher: Optimismus für neues Geschäftsjahr
LLB-Aktie im Plus: Gewinnwachstum in 2022
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Evl b Aktie [Valor: 118045402 / ISIN: FI4000513437]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2023 11:20:00

Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions

Evl b
19.20 EUR -0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EVLI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS February 27, 2023 AT 12:20 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Robert Ingman
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Evli Oyj
LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26095/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-24
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000513437
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20000
Unit price: 19.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 20000
Volume weighted average price: 19.35 EUR


EVLI PLC


Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 16.0 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

* Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland
** SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.