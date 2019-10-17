+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 13:17:00

Evisions Enlists Kristy Elliott to Lead Its Product and Partnership Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, a trusted provider of software solutions and services for higher education, announced today that Kristy Elliott joined the company as head of product and partner success. She comes to Evisions having spent most of her career focused on the intersection of education and information technology. After 16 years devoted to higher education, including various IT and leadership roles at The University of Texas at Austin, St. Edward's University, and Austin Community College, Elliott spent the next four years with Ellucian, where she led aspects of the Banner and Colleague ERP product strategies.

Kristy Elliott

"Kristy's domain expertise and genuine care for helping her clients, makes her a terrific fit to lead a key area of our company," said Joe Potenza, president and CEO of Evisions. "With Kristy leading, we look forward to many years of practical, valuable product advancements."

A few of Elliott's career highlights include helping draft the UT Austin Administrative Systems Master Plan for Enterprise Business Intelligence and helping St. Edward's University transform their enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and enterprise reporting practices. At Ellucian, she helped lead the first higher education-specific ERP SaaS solution deployment and managed key strategic partnerships. As a long-time project manager, earning her PMP in 2009, Kristy also has extensive experience leading and supporting enterprise-wide projects.

"Today, more than ever before, Higher Education needs easy-to-use solutions that solve business problems," declared Elliott. "My goal in joining Evisions is to guarantee we deliver the highest quality, most innovative products to our customers."

About Evisions:

Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos, IRIS, IntelleCheck, FormFusion and EASE for Amazon Alexa; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Press contacts:

Eric Goldman
Evisions
(714) 824-5252 x236
eric.goldman@evisions.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Evisions, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evisions-enlists-kristy-elliott-to-lead-its-product-and-partnership-efforts-300939199.html

SOURCE Evisions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Technische Doppelstrategie
10:59
Vontobel: derimail - Callable oder lieber Non-Callable? Das ist hier die Frage
09:47
SMI-Bullen scharren mit den Hufen
07:59
Weekly-Hits: FinTech & Purer Luxus
16.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken, Pfund, Euro: Darum ist der Devisenmarkt heute so schwankungsanfällig
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Wirecard-Chef: Weiter keine Risiken für unser Geschäft
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Weiteres Wachstum - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Netflix schlägt Erwartungen knapp - Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren
US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schliesst mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Temenos-Aktien brechen nach Umsatzenttäuschung zweistellig ein
Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung und Handelskonflikt im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB