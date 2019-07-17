+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 02:00:00

Evija: Lotus Unveils World's Most Powerful Production Car

HETHEL, England, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurgent British sports car maker Lotus has unveiled the Evija, the world's first all-electric British hypercar, at an exclusive event in London.

A technical tour de force, the Evija is illustrative of the innovative thinking and ingenuity that has always been part of the Lotus DNA.

With a target output of 2000 PS, it is the world's most powerful series production road car. It has been designed and engineered in the UK, and will be produced at Hethel, UK, the home of Lotus since 1966. A maximum of 130 will be built.

Full technical details can be found on the Lotus media website at https://media.lotuscars.com

Hosted at the Royal Horticultural Halls, London, more than 350 VIP guests attended the unveiling. They were made up of international automotive, business, technology and design media, plus a host of UK business leaders, corporate and commercial partners, government officials, Lotus employees, racing drivers and other distinguished friends of the brand.

Also in attendance was a delegation of senior figures from Geely Auto, the world's fastest growing automotive group and majority shareholder of Group Lotus.

Phil Popham, Lotus Cars CEO, and Russell Carr, Design Director, presented the striking two-seater EV hypercar to the audience. Popham described it as a bold statement of intent from the iconic British company, illustrative of its ambition under the stewardship of Geely.

He added: "Evija will re-establish Lotus as a leader in terms of engineering and design. It is a hypercar that is built 'For The Drivers'."

Russell Carr commented: "The Evija is beyond anything Lotus has ever done… beyond anything I've ever done. We have created something beautiful, something new, dramatic and unique."

The Rt Hon Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, attended the unveiling. He commented: "Our auto industry has long been a source of national pride.  The launch of the UK's first all-electric hypercar – designed, engineered and built here in the UK – is testament to the skills and expertise of the workforce at Lotus.

The Evija is the most powerful and dynamically accomplished road car in the history of Lotus, and sets a new standard for Lotus driving performance. It is the first all-electric British hypercar and the first Lotus with an electrified powertrain. It is also the first new model since Geely took control in 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947900/Lotus_Evija.jpg

SOURCE Lotus

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.19
Die Wochen der Wahrheit
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an den Fintechs im Vormarsch
16.07.19
Abwartende Haltung am Goldmarkt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
15.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
US-Börsen nach neuen Rekorden etwas fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Am Dienstag konnten der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX zulegen. Die Börsen in New York begaben sich in eine Seitwärtsbewegung. Asiens Börsen kamen auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB