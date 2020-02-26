26.02.2020 12:00:00

Everyware® To Showcase its Healthcare Compliant Payment Solution at the Next HIMSS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everyware, a leader in mobile payment innovation, today announces it will exhibit at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Demonstrations of the recently launched HIPAA-compliant payment and messaging solution for the healthcare industry will be shown in the Value of Healthcare pavilion. Whether you are in management, technology, or finances, HIMSS is the industry leading conference to attend for tech-savvy professionals wanting to connect to the global health ecosystem. Everyware is committed to contributing to education, innovation, and collaboration that redefines health and wellness for everyone.

Everyware's cutting edge Pay by text and messaging solution is a game changer for the healthcare industry, helping healthcare organizations of every size and specialty get paid faster. This seamless collection process offers an easy way for patients to pay while improving operational efficiencies and boosting revenue.

Many practices still rely on paper billing and payment collection by phone, with lower response rates and much higher costs than the text solution.In fact, text messages have a 209% higher response rate than phone or email. Pay by text is simple, you send a payment link in a text message, the patient clicks the secure link, enters their card info and instantly receives a customized 'Thank you' text.

"One of our clients from a dermatology office recently used Pay by Text to connect with patients he had not heard from in months... Within 2 minutes of sending a batch of text invoices, he received 5 payments and multiple text replies from patients, said Larry Talley, CEO & Founder of Everyware. That drives tremendous value for our clients."

For more patient payment success stories like these, come by the Everyware booth #680-42 on the HIMSS20 exhibit floor or set up a time to meet with our team during the conference.

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition brings together nearly 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives, and market suppliers from 90+ countries around the world.

About Everyware
Everyware is a conversational payment gateway enabling Pay by Text and two-way messaging with customers. Making text communication a part of the purchase process improves the customer journey and helps companies get paid faster. Visit everyware.com for more information.

 

SOURCE Everyware.com

