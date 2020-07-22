Everyone at some point in life has had a life altering experience

SEATTLE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Charleen Lacy shares her story to inspire others in He Had to Break Me to Bless Me: He Restored My Soul ($11.49, paperback, 9781631292804; $5.99, e-book, 9781631292811).

2018 was a year of testing for Charleen. A flurry of challenging circumstances surrounding the death of her father caused her to experience real brokenness. However, God used this time in her life, to bring her to a place of full reliance on Him, the One who sustained her through it all.

"Regardless of how severe the situation is, God can still restore you," said Lacy.

Charleen Lacy is an ordained preacher. She is the founder of Charleen Lacy Ministries (CLM) and The Secret Place Prophetic Prayer Ministry, the published author of He Created Me For This, a visionary, singer, mentor, and full-time caregiver to her developmentally-delayed brother.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. He Had to Break Me to Bless Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

