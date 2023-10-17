Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'814 -0.7%  SPI 14'155 -0.6%  Dow 33'998 0.0%  DAX 15'252 0.1%  Euro 0.9522 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'152 0.1%  Gold 1'924 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'650 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9005 0.0%  Öl 90.9 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Birkenstock129711946Meier Tobler20806262Novo Nordisk129508879Sika41879292
Top News
McKinsey: Finanzbranche mit höchsten Gewinnen seit 2008 - Schweizer Banken schneiden unterdurchschnittlich ab
Darum wird die Luft für Tesla-Konkurrenten auf dem E-Auto-Markt in den USA immer dünner
Geht der Lauf der KI-Aktie Palantir noch weiter?
Warum Anleihehändler nicht davon ausgehen, dass die Inflation noch die grösste Herausforderung der Fed ist
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach läutet Alarmglocken: Warum er in den USA eine Rezession im ersten Halbjahr 2024 erwartet
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

18.10.2023 01:12:00

Everstory Partners, a Leading Deathcare Company, to Manage 84 Additional Cemeteries and Funeral Homes

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstory Partners, a leading owner and operator of cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories, is pleased to announce that it intends to enter into a management agreement for the management and operation of 84 additional properties consisting of 72 cemeteries, 11 funeral homes and one crematory located across four states –Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. 

Everstory Partners, an experienced death care operator, will manage the properties on behalf of a subsidiary of Everstory's parent company who is acquiring the portfolio from Park Lawn Corporation ("PLC").  The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Everstory is expected to begin managing the properties on or about November 30, 2023 upon completion of the sale from PLC which is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Lilly Donohue, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It's another important milestone for our organization as we broaden our reach and deepen our commitment to providing compassionate and professional end-of-life services. We understand the profound responsibility that comes with managing these sacred spaces and honoring the memory of those who have passed away."  

"We are excited to add these properties as it aligns with our desire to continue to grow as a private company. The addition of this portfolio puts Everstory in a better position to offer a comprehensive range of cemetery and funeral solutions while expanding our service to new communities and families," added William Corbett, Chief Investment Officer.

About Everstory Partners

Everstory Partners is a leading provider of cemetery, funeral and cremation services in 385 locations in 23 states in the United States and Puerto Rico. At Everstory, we serve over 50,000 families each year through our Memorial Planning network of locations that provide a range of choices to meet families and individual needs on a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis. For additional information about Everstory Partners, please visit Everstory's website at: www.everstorypartners.com.

For Additional Information Please Contact:
Lindsay Granson, SVP of Sales and Marketing
lgran@everstorypartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everstory-partners-a-leading-deathcare-company-to-manage-84-additional-cemeteries-and-funeral-homes-301959769.html

SOURCE Everstory Partners

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
17.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Gegenwehr
17.10.23 SMI mit holprigem Wochenauftakt
17.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Wochenstart
16.10.23 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'281.58 18.82 9WSSMU
Short 11'476.10 13.96 3WSSMU
Short 11'902.62 8.87 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'814.02 17.10.2023 17:30:25
Long 10'361.62 19.67 CTSSMU
Long 10'118.03 13.36 3SSMZU
Long 9'644.89 8.45 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl
Lonza-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Lonza kommt mit neuen finanziellen Zielen daher
Nach schwachem Sandoz-IPO: Was bringt die Zukunft für die Novartis-Tochter?
Meier Tobler-Aktie bricht zweistelig ein: Meier Tobler spricht wegen Lieferschwierigkeiten Gewinnwarnung aus
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Sika-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Sika-Anteile stehen wegen EU-Razzien in Bauchemiebranche unter Druck
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
NVIDIA-Aktie weiterhin ein Kauf? - KI Summit in Israel abgesagt - Position als Top-Zulieferer im Fokus
Naher Osten in Aufruhr: Darum könnte die Fed wegen des Israel-Krieges ihre Strategie auf den Prüfstand stellen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Diplomatische Bemühungen im Nahost-Konflikt: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün

Am heimischen Markt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit marginalen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Märkte profitierten von der Hoffnung auf diplomatische Bemühungen im Krieg Israel und den palästinensischen Hamas.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit