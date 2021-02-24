SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’537 0.1%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0999 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’897 -9.6%  Dollar 0.9051 1.0%  Öl 65.1 -1.1% 
24.02.2021 03:00:00

Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast Asian Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpeaks®, Malaysian based omnichannel ecommerce solutions provider, has launched Fulfilment by Everpeaks (FBE), a duty-free, ecommerce integrated warehousing and fulfilment solution that facilitates global manufacturer to consumer (M2C) commerce.

FBE integrates marketplaces and websites into the FBE System, connecting brand owners and manufacturers directly to consumers, eliminating layers of traditional retail operations and market barriers. This allows global brands to tap into new markets, providing global sellers with instant Southeast Asian market access. Located within a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Malaysia, the FBE Warehouse ensures that sellers retain ownership of stored goods for tenure based on their account plan.

The FBE System is a robust technology platform that provides brand owners and manufacturers with a platform-agnostic omnichannel inventory management feature, capable of integration with most ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Lazada, Shopee, and eBay, amongst others. It optimises a total system solution that centralises orders, tracks inventory, and automates order fulfilment, enabling sellers to create shipping plans, send shipments to the FBE Warehouse, and track shipments.

FBE is a gateway for brands to penetrate into Southeast Asia through necessary digital infrastructure and a pay-as-you-use distribution hub, providing international brands with flexible duty-free storage capacity.

Southeast Asia's ecommerce sector has tracked exponential growth with an increase of nearly 600% from USD5.5 billion in 2015 to USD38 billion in 2019. With a population of more than 670 million people, Southeast Asia is touted as the next consumer powerhouse and the fastest-growing region in the world. A report conducted by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Co valued the region's internet economy at USD100 billion in 2019, with a forecast of it rising to USD300 billion by 2025.

Joachim Sebastian, founder and CEO of Everpeaks® said, "The COVID-19 pandemic overhauled consumer purchasing behaviour across the globe, causing ecommerce to rise and drive a permanent shift in fulfilment and warehouse management technology. FBE simplifies end-to-end fulfilment operations, helping businesses grow without logistical restraints as they expand into new markets."

Everpeaks® is the first Southeast Asian Amazon Service Provider Network member, the first Malaysian eBay Channel Partner, the first Malaysian Community Partner for Payoneer, and a Partner of DHL Express Malaysia.

More on Everpeaks®: www.everpeaks.com

SOURCE Everpeaks

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.02.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
23.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Intel Corp
23.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Erwacht die Reisebranche aus ihrem Winterschlaf?
23.02.21 SMI bleibt im Abwärtssog gefangen
23.02.21 Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte geben ab -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost beenden sie Sitzung uneinheitlich
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar etwas nach - Zum Franken weiter über 1,09
Charles Schwab sieht zahlreiche "Mikro-Blasen" am Aktienmarkt
SIG-Aktie im Sinkflug: SIG Combibloc erzielt 2020 Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum
Corona-Pandemie sorgt für Gewinnrückgang: Fresenius und FMC wollen Kosten drücken - Aktien uneinheitlich
UBS erwägt angeblich Verkauf der spanischen Wealth-Management-Einheit
GameStop-Manie im Fokus - NYSE-Präsidentin: "Die Märkte sind kein Casino"

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit