Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast Asian Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpeaks®, Malaysian based omnichannel ecommerce solutions provider, has launched Fulfilment by Everpeaks (FBE), a duty-free, ecommerce integrated warehousing and fulfilment solution that facilitates global manufacturer to consumer (M2C) commerce.

FBE integrates marketplaces and websites into the FBE System, connecting brand owners and manufacturers directly to consumers, eliminating layers of traditional retail operations and market barriers. This allows global brands to tap into new markets, providing global sellers with instant Southeast Asian market access. Located within a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Malaysia, the FBE Warehouse ensures that sellers retain ownership of stored goods for tenure based on their account plan.

The FBE System is a robust technology platform that provides brand owners and manufacturers with a platform-agnostic omnichannel inventory management feature, capable of integration with most ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Lazada, Shopee, and eBay, amongst others. It optimises a total system solution that centralises orders, tracks inventory, and automates order fulfilment, enabling sellers to create shipping plans, send shipments to the FBE Warehouse, and track shipments.

FBE is a gateway for brands to penetrate into Southeast Asia through necessary digital infrastructure and a pay-as-you-use distribution hub, providing international brands with flexible duty-free storage capacity.

Southeast Asia's ecommerce sector has tracked exponential growth with an increase of nearly 600% from USD5.5 billion in 2015 to USD38 billion in 2019. With a population of more than 670 million people, Southeast Asia is touted as the next consumer powerhouse and the fastest-growing region in the world. A report conducted by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Co valued the region's internet economy at USD100 billion in 2019, with a forecast of it rising to USD300 billion by 2025.

Joachim Sebastian, founder and CEO of Everpeaks® said, "The COVID-19 pandemic overhauled consumer purchasing behaviour across the globe, causing ecommerce to rise and drive a permanent shift in fulfilment and warehouse management technology. FBE simplifies end-to-end fulfilment operations, helping businesses grow without logistical restraints as they expand into new markets."

Everpeaks® is the first Southeast Asian Amazon Service Provider Network member, the first Malaysian eBay Channel Partner, the first Malaysian Community Partner for Payoneer, and a Partner of DHL Express Malaysia.

More on Everpeaks®: www.everpeaks.com

SOURCE Everpeaks