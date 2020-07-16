Everlance Acquires TrackMyDrive

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlance, a leading provider of tools for mobile workers, announced today it has acquired TrackMyDrive for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is part of Everlance's continued focus on empowering mobile workers with the best software to run their business. TrackMyDrive, along with their existing clients and service vendors, will be integrated into Everlance's existing platform.

"We really admire what Steve has built with TrackMyDrive. It's clear to us that he is deeply passionate about solving problems for his customers and we look forward to what we can accomplish together," said Alex Marlantes, CEO of Everlance.

Since its founding in 2015, San Francisco-based Everlance has rapidly grown its automatic mileage and expense product to over 1,000,000 end-users ranging from the self-employed to Fortune 100 employees.

Steve Books, the founder of TrackMyDrive, added "I'm very excited by the technology Everlance has built and the opportunity for TrackMyDrive's users to gain access to a full suite of tools including credit syncing for businesses expenses and automatic tax withholding (named Tax Vault)." Books finished by saying, "One of the things that was most important to me was finding a partner who puts their customers first, after spending time with Everlance it was clear that they valued great customer support and would help our customers transition successfully."

TrackMyDrive has served customers since January 2012.

Ashkan Motamedi, who leads growth at Everlance, first spoke with Steve in 2018 and after reconnecting in May of 2020, both parties realized the potential for a great fit. "We're very excited about doubling down on the mobile workforce and the opportunity to share Everlance with the loyal following TrackMyDrive has built over the years."

About Everlance:

Founded in 2015 by Alex Marlantes and Gabriel Garza while graduate students at Stanford, Everlance was developed to create powerful tools for mobile workers. Everlance's first product was an app for independent workers to track mileage and expenses. Today Everlance is used by everyone from rideshare drivers to Fortune 500 employees, and has the distinction of being the #1-rated mileage and expense tracker (4.9 / 5.0 stars) and featured by both Apple and Google as one of their "Best New Apps".

https://www.everlance.com

About TrackMyDrive:

TrackMyDrive was founded in 2012 by Steven Books and Ben Guffey as an effort to make mileage tracking and exports easy. While working for Keybank, Ben discovered that it would take him several hours every month to submit his mileage report and he knew there could be an easier way. Hey partnered with Steve Books to create TrackMyDrive. Over the course of 8 years, the service was used to track over 300 million miles.

https://trackmydrive.com

