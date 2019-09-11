11.09.2019 02:25:00

Everise Names Dave Palmer as President of Operational and Strategic Performance

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dave Palmer, President of Everise

Everise announced the appointment of Dave Palmer as President of Operational and Strategic Performance at Everise for C3 I CustomerContactChannels, Trusource Labs and Globee.

"Dave brings a very high level of passion to his role, instilling rigor and operational excellence to our global operations," said Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise. "Under his leadership, we will continue to grow and evolve how we deliver our world-class customer, product and digital experiences. "

Palmer was commended for being a strategic leader to help facilitate the acquisitions of four Everise companies and integrating them under one company culture and brand with the intention of taking the organization to a USD 500 million dollar company by the year 2022.

Palmer started his career at AOL where he began in various roles within the call center industry. After 13 years at AOL, he left as Senior Vice-President of International Operations where he managed the entire scope of business for captive and outsourced service centers for AOL products and services.

With more than 24 years of experience in the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the U.S., Palmer joined C3 I CustomerContactChannels from VXI Global Solutions, a global BPO firm where he was responsible for all aspects of operational and financial performance for over 18,000 employees in XVI's Americas Business Unit. He previously served as COO in several public and private BPO firms such as Connextions and eTelecare Global Solutions.

Palmer will continue to help Everise climb to the top with the vision of building the world's leading global experience company.

About Everise

Everise is an award-winning global experience ­­company, delivering over 500,000 daily experiences in 20 languages around the world. Our unique set of customer, digital, and product experience solutions include support for voice, video, and chat, in addition to specialized support for IoT, enterprise AI, content moderation, fraud detection and more. With headquarters in Singapore, Everise leverages a unique geographic footprint and deep domain expertise in healthcare, hospitality, travel, technology, financial services and other high-growth verticals to extend CX transformation to Fortune 500 brands and the world's most loved unicorns.

Learn more at www.weareeverise.com

Everise Logo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everise-names-dave-palmer-as-president-of-operational-and-strategic-performance-300915665.html

SOURCE Everise

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB