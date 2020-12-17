SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0798 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’865 0.6%  Bitcoin 18’901 9.7%  Dollar 0.8853 -0.1%  Öl 51.1 0.9% 

Evergreen Lifestyles Management to Assume Operations and Lifestyle Management for Taylor Morrison Communities in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Taylor Morrison Florida communities will soon be under new management. Evergreen Lifestyles Management has been selected to manage the lifestyle and operations for all Taylor Morrison's signature resort-style Esplanade communities and most of its portfolio communities in Florida. This management change will occur over a 90-day period, with the first transitions to be effective on February 1, 2021.

Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, currently has 19 Esplanade properties in Florida and recently unveiled two new communities in California, bringing highly coveted amenities to its residents on the west coast.

Evergreen Lifestyles Management is excited about this new partnership and is preparing for the ground-breaking transition. Evergreen Lifestyles Management has the knowledge, background, and proven experience in Association management for luxury communities and enriching lifestyle programs to keep residents engaged. It is about hospitality first. "We have one simple purpose; allow our residents to enjoy life, the community they live in, and the atmosphere we silently create," said Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Lifestyles Management, Kraig Carmickle.

The Esplanade communities offer stunning resort-style amenities, including lavish resort-inspired swimming pools, state of the art fitness facilities, tennis, bocce ball, championship golf courses, concierge services, and onsite Lifestyle Managers. "Taylor Morrison's Esplanade brand raises the bar for active lifestyle communities with upscale amenities and concierge services that bring residents all the benefits and luxuries of resort-style living at home," said Active Lifestyle Brand President Cammie Longenecker. "With Esplanade's curated living experience of community life with purpose for the whole person: body, mind, and spirit, residents feel a true sense of place, and enjoy a range of activities and experiences during a new chapter in their lives."  

For more information about Evergreen Lifestyles Management, please visit: https://www.evergreen-LM.com

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit: https://www.taylormorrison.com 

Evergreen Lifestyles Management Transition Inquiries: 

  • Available: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday – Friday (Eastern Standard Time)
  • Phone: (866) 325-0703
  • Email: Esplanade@Evergreen-LM.com

About Evergreen Lifestyles Management
Evergreen Lifestyles Management was founded to create a different kind of Management Company that focuses on lifestyle. A connected community with a sense of place is promoted in every community we manage. The result has been tremendous growth and satisfaction to both our company and the communities. By bringing together the latest technology with the highest skilled individuals in the industry, Evergreen successfully caters to the complex needs of communities. Projected to sign 200th contract in 2020 and managing 50,000+ rooftops; ELM wins FLCAJ Readers' Choice Diamond Level Award for the 3rd year in a row.

About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is the nation's fifth-largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team—outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report—extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergreen-lifestyles-management-to-assume-operations-and-lifestyle-management-for-taylor-morrison-communities-in-florida-301194615.html

SOURCE Evergreen Lifestyles Management

pagehit