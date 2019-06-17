Evergage Named a Strong Performer Among B2B Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) by Independent Research Firm

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked Evergage as a Strong Performer in its report "The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019," published today.

The Forrester New Wave reports evaluate emerging technologies, based on vendors' offerings, strategies and market presence. This evaluation examines "the 13 providers that matter most..." in the B2B customer data platform (CDP) market.

According to Forrester, CDPs "ingest, integrate and store the customer's first-party data to create rich account and contact profiles that serve as the single source of truth for their marketing technology (martech) applications."1 The New Wave report states: "Forrester found that the ability to provide third-party data for augmentation and enrichment; develop unified profiles at the account, buying center, and contact levels; and create dynamic segments that trigger automatic activation were the top three differentiators for solutions in this category."

"As a CDP with extensive, built-in personalization capabilities, Evergage is uniquely positioned to help companies synthesize and act on their data to maximize engagement and conversions," said Evergage CEO Karl Wirth. "After all, what's the point of bringing together and analyzing all your customer data if you're not going to use it to engage the customer with relevance? With Evergage, companies can trigger immediate actions or deliver relevant 1-to-1 experiences, in the moment, and in a way that best serves their customers. We're proud to be recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in this evaluation – which, we feel, underscores Evergage's best-in-class platform, strategy and customer successes."

Evergage received a differentiated rating, the highest possible, in the New Wave's recommendations, analytics and integrations criteria. Forrester's report also states that "customers praise Evergage's data management and segmentation capabilities…" and that Evergage "enables real-time activation and offers strong GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) functionality."

Evergage's CDP – relied on by leading B2B and B2C companies alike – is not just a system of record; it's also a system of action. With Evergage, companies can build a single view of their customers and prospects, and then activate their data – delivering personalized experiences at the individual level, in the moment, across touchpoints and at scale.

Like other CDPs, Evergage can collect, exchange and synthesize data; create a unified customer profile (UCP) for each individual and account; and provide audience segmentation and predictive insights. But it goes further by:

Natively track ing cross-channel, deep behavioral data at both the individual (known and anonymous) and account level.

at both the individual (known anonymous) and account level. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to determine individual interests and intent , and select optimal content, recommendations and experiences.

, and select optimal content, recommendations and experiences. Activating the data to power real-time personalized experiences across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in physical branches/locations.

to power real-time personalized experiences across websites, email, web and mobile apps, onsite search, online ads, social media, call centers and in physical branches/locations. Enabling in-depth analysis of the data within the platform, in a separate data warehouse or inside a dedicated cluster using out-of-the-box reporting, business intelligence (BI) tools or Evergage's data science workbench.

This inclusion in Forrester's report comes on the heels of other recent honors for Evergage. The company was named "Best Customer Data Platform" in the 2018 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , which drew thousands of submissions. Evergage was also ranked a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Platforms, Q2 2018" report. Earlier this year, Evergage earned a gold Stevie® Award in The American Business Awards® for improving personalization with AI.

