Everett Stern Picks Up Traction at Lincoln Day Dinner

24.05.2021 18:10:00
PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The enthusiastic reception given to the address by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Republican Committee of Allegheny County's annual Lincoln Day Dinner, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on Thursday night raised his profile as a potential presidential contender in the 2024 Presidential race, it also provided a boost to the US Republican Senate hopeful Everett Stern. "Many of the issues that Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about are ones central to my campaign too", said Stern "his focus on the threat posed to national security by China, his opposition to defunding the police and the concern about censorship by powerful technology players."
Stern and DeSantis have other things in common. Stern attended high school and college in Florida while DeSantis family come from western Pennsylvania.
"It was great to be able to meet and speak with him," said Stern.
Contact: everettstern.com, stern@everettstern.com.
