15.04.2021 02:31:00

Everest Medicines Appoints Jennifer Yang as Chief Scientific Officer

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, announced today the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Yang as chief scientific officer. Dr. Yang has two decades of leadership experience in drug discovery and development at global pharmaceutical companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Yang to Everest's leadership team. Jennifer's deep expertise in drug discovery and translational medicine combined with her extensive experience in global development will be invaluable to the Company.  She will establish a strong discovery organization that contributes to the strategic expansion of our clinical development pipeline," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, chief executive officer of Everest Medicines.

"I'm very excited to join Everest Medicines's top-tier team of global healthcare professionals to bring innovative medicines that address diseases with high unmet medical needs to patients in China and around the world," said Dr. Yang. "I look forward to building a robust discovery organization with deep scientific expertise with the mission to expand Everest Medicine's already impressive portfolio."

Most recently, Dr. Yang served as vice president and head of China for Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative where she established and led a cross-sector research and development (R&D) organization for the creation of innovative solutions for lung cancer prevention, interception and cure. Jennifer transitioned into this role from Janssen (China) Research & Development Center, where she was the head of Discovery Center.  Prior to joining Johnson and Johnson, Dr. Yang held global leadership positions at Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer Inc Oncology Research Unit in the United States.

Dr. Yang holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology and human genetics from the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, a Master's degree in immunology and microbiology from Southern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from Fudan University in China.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-appoints-jennifer-yang-as-chief-scientific-officer-301269335.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

﻿

