01.03.2021 05:30:00

Everest Medicines Announces Selection as a Constituent of Certain Indexes of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that the company has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index, the Hang Seng Healthcare Index and the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index in accordance with the latest index series release by Hang Seng Indexed Company Limited, with effect from March 15, 2021.

The Hang Seng Composite Index offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Hang Seng Healthcare Index aims to reflect the overall performance of stocks listed in Hong Kong that are related to healthcare businesses. The Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index reflects the overall performance of the biotech companies that are listed in Hong Kong, including stocks listed on the Stock Exchange through Chapter 18A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Being selected as a constituent stock of the above Hang Seng Indexes fulfills the eligibility criteria for Southbound Trading under the Stock Connect scheme, which is a channel that facilitates stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and a broader base of China investors.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-announces-selection-as-a-constituent-of-certain-indexes-of-hang-seng-indexes-company-limited-301237023.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

