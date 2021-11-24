SMI 12’376 -1.1%  SPI 15’817 -1.4%  Dow 35’814 0.6%  DAX 15’937 -1.1%  Euro 1.0497 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’284 -1.3%  Gold 1’789 -0.9%  Bitcoin 53’700 2.1%  Dollar 0.9331 0.0%  Öl 82.2 3.4% 
24.11.2021 01:00:00

Everest Medicines Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes - MSCI China Index

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI China Index, effective as of market close on November 30, 2021.

The MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI China Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc., a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, and is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the China market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investor to optimize their investment portfolios.

The inclusion of Everest in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI China Index reflects the recognition of the Company's business performance and growth potential by global investors, which will help enhance the Company's visibility and stock liquidity.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of ten potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

