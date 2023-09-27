Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'880 -0.7%  SPI 14'253 -0.7%  Dow 33'550 -0.2%  DAX 15'217 -0.3%  Euro 0.9676 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'132 0.1%  Gold 1'875 -1.4%  Bitcoin 24'180 0.7%  Dollar 0.9207 0.5%  Öl 96.7 2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Richemont21048333Logitech2575132Helvetia46664220NVIDIA994529
Top News
SEC erhält immer mehr Anträge: Auch Franklin Templeton will Bitcoin-ETF auflegen
Starinvestor Ray Dalio mit Investitionstipps: So sollten Anleger ihr Portfolio aufbauen
Intime Einblicke in das Leben von Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Das verrät die neue Biografie über den ambitionierten Milliardär
Ripple vs. SEC: SEC reicht Berufung im Ripple Prozess ein
Expertenmeinung: Rohstoffe erleben einen Superzyklus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

28.09.2023 01:29:00

Everest Medicines Announces Approval of XERAVA® in Taiwan for the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections in Adult Patients

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, announced today that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

"The NDA approval of XERAVA® in Taiwan marks an important step towards bringing this novel, critical therapy for complicated intra-abdominal infections and other life-threatening infections to more patients in Asia," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "Following the successful commercial launch of XERAVA® in mainland China and Singapore, we will accelerate patient access to this product in more markets including Hong Kong and Taiwan."

XERAVA® was approved by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of China in March 2023 and commercially launched in July. It has also been approved and commercialized in Singapore. XERAVA® has been recommended by multiple treatment guidelines in China and globally, based on its broad bacterial spectrum coverage and high potency against multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

Everest entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with TTY Biopharm (TTY) in 2022 for commercialization of XERAVA® in Taiwan. TTY is one of the largest local pharmaceutical companies in Taiwan and has led the successful commercialization of other novel anti-infective products in the region, such as Brosym (cefoperazone+sulbactam), Colistin (colimycin) and Cubicin (daptomycin).

About XERAVA®  (eravacycline)

XERAVA® (eravacycline) is a novel, fully synthetic, broad-spectrum, fluorocycline, parenteral antibiotic of the tetracycline class that has shown broad in vitro activity against Gram-negative, Gram-positive and anaerobic pathogens that have acquired multidrug resistance (MDR) and are prevalent in China. XERAVA® is currently approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in the US, EU, UK, Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. XERAVA® was licensed from Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-announces-approval-of-xerava-in-taiwan-for-the-treatment-of-complicated-intra-abdominal-infections-in-adult-patients-301941068.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
27.09.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
27.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.09.2023
27.09.23 SMI sackt weiter ab
26.09.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
26.09.23 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
26.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'348.69 18.77 90SSMU
Short 11'557.18 13.87 IQSSMU
Short 11'979.18 9.00 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'879.73 27.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'443.49 19.80 CSSSMU
Long 10'221.00 13.96 CUSSMU
Long 9'752.14 8.78 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie deutlich unter Druck. Gerichtsentscheid im UBS-Prozess für den 15. November erwartet - Untersuchung des US-Justizdepartements
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Milliardär Klaus-Michael Kühne vermeidet "technologisch anspruchsvolle" KI-Aktien - was er stattdessen kauft
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche profitiert von Expertenaussagen - Roche treibt Alzheimer-Pipeline voran
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar erneut auf den tiefsten Stand seit Jahresbeginn - Franken büsst an Stärke ein
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Helvetia-Aktie wieder im Minus: Helvetia mit kräftigem Anstieg des Halbjahresgewinns
Stabilisierungsversuche: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende im Plus
Microsoft-Aktie mit Plus: Microsoft-Beteiligung OpenAI wohl bald unter wertvollsten Startups der Welt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit