Everest Group Names Access Healthcare a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business Process Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Healthcare, one of the largest providers of revenue cycle business process and IT services, announced that it has been named a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Business Process Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019.

The report evaluates 23 service providers of revenue cycle management based on their market share and delivery capabilities. For the second year, Access Healthcare has been named a "Leader" for its significant growth and market success. In addition, the company has been specially recognized as a "Star Performer" for demonstrating year-on-year relative forward-movement in the PEAK Matrix™.

"Being recognized as a market leader is the result of our continued efforts in growing our business and deepened expertise in the healthcare industry," says Anurag Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact healthcare solutions and continuing investment in strategic initiatives and delivery capabilities."

Over the course of the past year, Access Healthcare has broadened its existing scope of healthcare solutions, diversified its customer portfolio through strategic acquisitions, and introduced innovative technologies to drive transformational value and superior experience to its healthcare customers.

David Tassoni, Access Healthcare's President of US Operations, says, "It is a prestigious honor to be recognized for our continued growth in revenue and market impact. This recognition from Everest Group reiterates our footprint and expertise in the healthcare services industry and is a great reflection of how we have positioned ourselves to be a preferred RCM vendor. Innovation and continuous improvements are the core components that set Access Healthcare apart and ensures our place in the RCM BPO marketplace.

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers, payers, and related service providers. We operate from 19 delivery centers in the US, India and the Philippines, and our 12,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to our customers by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, we support over 300,000 physicians, serve 80+ specialties, process over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribe medical codes to over 30 million charts annually. To learn how Access Healthcare can help your organization boost its financial performance, visit accesshealthcare.com.

SOURCE Access Healthcare Services