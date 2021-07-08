EverCommerce Acquires MDTech, Leading Electronic Charge Capture Solution

DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce" or the "Company"), a leading service commerce platform, announced it has acquired Medical Design Technologies ("MDTech"), a leading provider of mobile charge capture solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, MDTech provides accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.

MDTech joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite of solutions that streamline healthcare operations and patient engagement.

Founded in 2015, MDTech is committed to saving healthcare organizations valuable time and resources by offering solutions aimed at reducing claim denials, increasing revenues, and helping avoid unnecessary billing costs. The product line includes solutions for charge capture, business intelligence, billing management, and telehealth.

"Running a profitable business is essential for healthcare providers. Solutions like MDTech, with charge capture and business intelligence analytics, allow practices to streamline their back-office operations so they can focus more time on direct patient care," says Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce. "We're eager to have MDTech join EverCommerce and grow our suite of complete capabilities and solutions for modern patient care."

"With aligned missions to support the success of small to medium-sized healthcare practices, we are very excited to join the EverCommerce team and have our products be a part of a growing suite of healthcare software solutions that help providers create a modernized, streamlined healthcare environment," says Micah Grossman, COO of MDTech.

MDTech joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite, offering solutions that streamline day-to-day healthcare practice operations, improving provider and administrative workflows, and modernizing engagement with patients. EverHealth serves more than 72,000 customers with solutions for practice management, electronic medical records, patient engagement, and digital marketing.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

About MDTech

Medical Design Technologies (MDTech), a leader in providing electronic charge capture solutions, was founded in 2015. MDTech is an established independent software vendor (ISV) specializing in state-of-the-art healthcare applications with specific expertise as a mobile applications provider, providing wireless healthcare applications. Learn more at mdtech.com .

