Everbridge Surpasses 5 Billion Communications in 2020 From its Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform, Supporting Business, Healthcare, and Government Organizations Around the World

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced a new milestone in its support of business, healthcare and government organizations during an unprecedented year of natural, manmade and digital crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Everbridge customers used its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to send more than 5 billion communications, a 30% increase compared to 3.5 billion communications in 2019.

"Throughout 2020, Everbridge helped thousands of global C-level and government leaders respond to and mitigate record storms, cyberattacks, supply chain, and business disruptions, and more, all during the ‘black swan’ event of our lifetime – a coronavirus pandemic,” said Scott Burnett, Senior Vice President of Operations at Everbridge. "The events of this past year show, more than ever, that organizations benefit from a holistic, automated way to respond to crises of all kinds, so they can maintain revenue-generating activities, while safeguarding employees and business assets. Everbridge continues to lead by example, innovating to make our platform an increasingly powerful resource for our customers.”

Over 5,400 global customers rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events. CEM helps organizations, such as Goldman Sachs, Lowe’s, Dow and Walgreens identify and assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to an organization’s people, assets, and supply chains; automate action to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response. Everbridge’s solution leverages tens of thousands of continually updated risk data elements -- all curated through a "single pane of glass” visualization, combined with machine learning and automation. With industry-leading redundancy, scalability and uptime, the Everbridge platform reaches over 650 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.

In 2020, Everbridge received ISO 27701 compliance, the privacy extension to ISO 27001, and successfully renewed its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization, representing the federal government’s most rigorous security and risk management review process for cloud products and services. Everbridge also currently holds SSAE 18/ISAE-3402 Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 and 3 Reports, German Government Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) Report and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 Information Security Management System certifications.

2020 also marked new awards and recognition for the company’s life-saving technology and initiatives. Everbridge, and its market-leading CEM Platform, remain widely recognized for its support during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data compiled by global investment firm Battery Ventures and employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, Everbridge became the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19. In addition, Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best CEO, measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies. Everbridge also recently received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) during a ceremony recognizing technology companies for their success in 2020. Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.

Additional recognition for Everbridge includes the Best Customer Experience Award from The Help Desk Institute (HDI), a Stevie® Award in the category of "Female Executive of the Year – Business Services,” Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, "Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "should,” "believe,” "target,” "project,” "goals,” "estimate,” "potential,” "predict,” "may,” "will,” "could,” "intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

