Ever Learning's All Access Autism Toolkit helps Parents of Children with Autism

There are approximately 700,000 people with autism in the world, using a conservative rate of 1 in 100. Less than 10% of the world's population with autism have access to a life-changing intervention known as Applied Behavioral Analysis. ABA is an evidenced-based intervention that has demonstrated with early and intensive application to generate success helping children with autism to mainstream. Furthermore, ABA can help over 90% of people on the autism spectrum achieve some level of independence. Currently, we are experiencing a shortage of Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs), certified ABA experts, with only 29,000 worldwide (and most within the U.S.). As a result of the scarcity of ABA experts to treat and supervise intervention programs, ABA therapy is currently only accessible in a handful of countries and many in families are on a waitlist for services.

The universal challenge then is twofold: 1) ABA programs consume a significant amount of time and resources (about 35 hours per week. 2) Correspondingly, ABA is very expensive with costs ranging from $75,000 –- $125,000 annually. Even if a portion of ABA therapy is covered by insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are still substantial.

MAKING ABA INTERVENTION PROGRAMS MORE ACCESSIBLE, AFFORDABLE, AND EASIER TO CUSTOMIZE FOR PARENTS, EDUCATORS AND CLINICIANS

Ever Learning's All Access Autism Toolkit is a monthly Subscription that delivers Autism training and Problem Behavior videos, Social Stories, Flashcards, Visual Schedules, File Folders, Tracing Cards, Assessment Tools, Data Sheets, Literature Summaries, Educator Training Series — and hundreds of other products easily accessible for an affordable price of $9.99/month to anyone with an internet connection anywhere in the world!

"With Ever Learning's All-Access, parents, educators and even clinicians have access to hundreds of customizable tools to tailor ABA interventions programs for their own specific needs." said Karen Chung, CEO at Special Learning, Inc.

For more information on Ever Learning and the All-Access Autism Toolkit, visit http://www.ever-learning.com.

ABOUT EVER LEARNING

Ever Learning provides the global autism community with highest quality training, education and teaching resources to support the learning needs of children, adolescents and adults with Autism and other special needs.

Ever Learning is a sister company of Special Learning, Inc., a company founded by an entrepreneur with a mission to help families, educators and professionals living with autism acquire the skills they need to live happy, fulfilling lives.

