Ever Learning to Launch Parent Waitlist Training Solution

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field of ABA is facing a crisis. A reputational crisis which stems from not being able to help hundreds of thousands of consumers who can benefit from ABA services because we don't have enough BCBAs and Licensed Behavior Analysts.

While the field does its best to catch up with the demand, there are still hundreds of thousands of parents of kids with Autism and other Special Needs desperately seeking solutions. Actually, millions when you include International Parents.

Ever Learning is addressing this need by developing a Parent Waitlist Program. An element of this program is a comprehensive parent training program. The individual modules will be short to accommodate a parent's busy schedule. The recorded webinar format will make this accessible 24x7 after the initial airing.

The training program is designed to help parents by using relevant examples, stories, and scenarios to bring the training to life. Woven into each module, commentary and concrete examples of how the individual module content can be applied to help the child make gains during the "holding period."

While the training is centered around teaching parents how to use ABA, the broader focus is on teaching the parent how to address the multi-faceted needs of their child(ren). It will also assist parents in understanding the various areas of deficit(s) that can be addressed by other practitioners - SLPs, OTs, PSY, etc. - while on the waitlist for ABA services.

We will be launching the Parent Waitlist Program this spring! This training has been in development for 2 years with multiple clinicians (BCBA, SLP, School Psychologists, and parents of kids with disabilities). With over 100 years of experience combined, the trainings will include short learning modules, hands on assignment to start working with your child while awaiting services, teaching your child language, decrease behaviors, and learning to teach your child life skills like washing hands!

For more information, visit the Ever Learning website at http://www.Ever-Learning.com.

