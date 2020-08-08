08.08.2020 07:49:00

Ever-Glory To Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on August 14, 2020

NANJING, China, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on August 14, 2020 before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 14, 2020).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-263-0877
  • International dial-in number: 1-646-828-8143
  • Conference ID:4455706

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 4455706.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-to-report-second-quarter-2020-earnings-on-august-14-2020-301108695.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
07.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
07.08.20
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
07.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer
SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gibt nach
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB